ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Thursday for starting a gunfight that left one of his close friends dead.

Marlon E. Hampton, 26, was sentenced to a total of 13 years in prison on counts of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and stealing connected to the Oct. 12, 2021 death of his friend Staveion Durham, 27, of Black Jack.

The gunfight erupted from an argument after a car crashed into a pole near Switzer Avenue and Riverview Boulevard on the edge of the city's Baden and North Pointe neighborhoods.

Prosecutors say the man killed, Durham, had been in the area riding a motorized scooter when he spotted the crash, went to the scene and opened the car's door before getting into a fight with the driver of the car.

His friend, Hampton, joined in, stole a gun from the waistband of the driver, and fired it, Hampton admitted in court Thursday.

The driver of the car, who got ahold of another gun, then returned fire, hitting and killing Durham, prosecutors said. The driver faced no charges in the case because investigators concluded he acted in self-defense.

Surveillance cameras captured the gunfight, St. Louis prosecutors said in court.

His attorney, Donnell Smith, told the judge that Hampton was a "dear friend" of Durham and their two families were close. Smith said Hampton deeply regretted the shooting.

Hampton pleaded guilty to second-degree murder even though he didn't shoot Durham. In Missouri, the charge can include cases where someone is killed during the commission of another felony, even if the person charged wasn't the direct cause of the death. The underlying felony in Hampton's case was unlawful use of a weapon, according to the charges.

The 13-year sentence was in line with a recommendation from prosecutors who dropped a separate unlawful use of a weapon charge in the case as part of a plea deal.

At the time of the shooting, Hampton was out on bond for another resisting arrest case, after he fled from St. Louis police in a stolen vehicle.

He also pleaded guilty to that charge Thursday and got a four-year prison sentence that will run at the same time as his 13-year sentence.