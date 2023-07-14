CLAYTON — A Lake Saint Louis man dubbed by officials as the "cleaning ad rapist" faces several felonies after authorities say he repeatedly posted ads on dating sites looking to hire women to clean his home, then attacked them when they showed up for the job.

Enrique White, 29, is accused of several rapes or attempted rapes between December 2015 and May 2023. Maj. Steve Runge, of the Berkeley Police Department, said White offered the women between $200 and $600 to clean his house and befriended them before assaulting them.

"It wasn't a date," Runge said. "These women were applying for a cleaning job."

White was held without bail Friday at the St. Louis County Justice Center. White lives in the 18200 block of Cuivre Drive in Lake Saint Louis.

The charges stem from attacks on four women, including when White lived at a home in north St. Louis County. Police suspect there may be more victims.

"There's no reason to suffer in silence," said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. "Please come forward. Please seek help. We are here for you."

In all, White was charged Thursday with four counts of rape or attempted rape and three counts of sodomy. He also faces separate charges in St. Charles County, where he's accused of child molestation, statutory rape and other crimes connected with the attack of a 12-year-old victim in April.

White was working for a food delivery service, police said, and denied all charges when police arrested him at his home. He did not have an attorney listed in court records.

Bell credited St. Louis County, Berkeley and Hazelwood police with collaborating to investigate White.

"Charges like these don't happen by accident," Bell said at a news conference Friday, "but by diligent, detailed and thorough investigations."

After White attacked the women, "their survival instincts kicked in" and they escaped, Runge said. One of the women, in May, fell from his moving car on Interstate 170 in Berkeley.

"There's more out there," Runge said of the potential additional victims. "I think he's a monster. I think he's a sexual predator. He repeated what he did over and over, the same M.O. It's not an accident. … I've locked up murderers and bank robbers, but reading what he did to these young women just makes my blood boil."

Berkeley police began looking into White about two months ago when the woman fell from the moving car on I-170 in the city of Berkeley. Runge said investigators discovered White's identity using license plate readers. They ran White's name through police databases, which indicated he was a suspect in other investigations going back to 2015. Berkeley police worked with several other police departments and, by gathering each individual report, Runge said, investigators suspected White was a serial rapist.

White had the same routine, Runge said. He would post an ad to hire someone to clean his home, befriend the respondent, and then rape them, Runge said. Three of the four accusers met White through dating sites.

The first victim, from December 2015 was the exception. She got drunk and lost track of her friends at a now-closed bar called Bobby's Place on Main Street in St. Charles, police said, and White and two other men offered to drive her home.

The men raped her at one location, police said, then White took her to a home on Larbrook Drive, in unincorporated St. Louis County, and raped her again before falling asleep. The woman used White's phone to call her sister for a ride home, and police said White's DNA was found on her clothing.

It wasn't immediately clear why charges weren't filed before this week in that attack.

In May 2016, a woman met White on the dating site "Plenty of Fish." The woman's profile said she cleaned houses for a living. White messaged her and asked if she would clean his house for $200, police said. White asked her to come to his home on Larbrook right away, and she arrived but immediately felt uneasy, police said.

She called a friend and asked her friend to call the police if she didn't hear from her in an hour. She started cleaning, but White pushed the woman onto the bed and raped her, police said. A DNA analysis again was a match with White, police said.

Authorities said charges were issued in that attack, but the case was eventually dismissed for failure to prosecute.

In June 2016, a woman met White on the dating site "Meet Me." She agreed to clean White's home but asked if she could bring a friend. White told her no, police said. He said he had been robbed before and didn't want a second person to clean his home. He walked into the room naked and she ran out; he slapped her as she ran by, police said. He was charged with a misdemeanor in that case in 2016.

In September 2019, a woman met White on the dating site "Meetup," and he offered $600 for her to clean his home while naked, police said. The woman had recently lost her job and needed the money so she agreed — as long as nothing sexual would happen, police said. White picked up the woman in Centralia, Illinois, brought her to his home and sexually assaulted her, police said. She tried to run from the home, but White drove her to an empty parking lot at an outlet mall in Hazelwood and dropped her off, police said.

On May 27, White is accused of sending a message to a young woman through a dating site. He then picked her up from a college in Illinois, drove her to St. Louis County and pointed a gun at her head, and forced her to perform sex acts, police said.

Runge said all of the women reported what happened right away, but Runge said he doesn't know why charges weren't filed or the cases were dismissed.

Runge said police departments sharing information helped build the case into a serial rapist investigation, resulting in Thursday's charges. Runge lauded St. Louis County assistant prosecutor Melissa Smith for putting a team together to find all of the victims years later to follow up on their cases.

When asked why charges weren't filed in 2015 and why the case from May 2016 was dismissed, Christopher King, a spokesman for the St. Louis County prosecutor's office, said he can't speak for decisions made by previous prosecutors; Bell took office in January 2019.

King said he would look at the office's case-management system to see if there were any notes that could explain how previous cases were handled.

But in an email Friday, King said: "These were all difficult cases to make as standalone charges on victim testimony alone for various reasons that we would not discuss now that charges are pending."

King also said the case from Berkeley "was critical in bringing a single case based on four cases that are bundled as seven counts.

"We filed charges just as soon as we decided we had the evidence to do so," King said.