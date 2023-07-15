ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors charged a man with killing one person and injuring another during a shooting last month.

John K. Wooten, 25, was charged Friday with first-degree murder, assault and two counts of armed criminal action in the fatal shooting of Terrell Johnson, 26, on June 20.

Surveillance video showed two men getting out of a parked car near the intersection of Marcus Avenue and Leduc Street before creeping through the grass and around the corner, police wrote in charging documents.

The video caught gunshots, then the two men ran back to the car, got in, and drove off.

License plate readers tracked the path of the car, and St. Louis County police later caught Wooten getting into the car seen in the surveillance video. He was arrested in possession of the gun used in the shooting, charging documents said.

Wooten is being held in the St. Louis city jail without bond.