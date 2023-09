ST. LOUIS — Authorities on Friday charged a 36-year-old man in the shooting death of a woman in a Central West End apartment.

Joel Davis is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is in custody without bond, police said.

Davis is accused of shooting and killing a 41-year-old woman Thursday morning inside an apartment in the 4300 block of Maryland Avenue.

The woman's name has not been released as of Friday, as officers are still trying to notify her family.