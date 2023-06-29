ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors on Wednesday charged a St. Louis man with assisting in a man's killing, then helping dump the body and set it on fire.

Robert J. Moore, 34, faces murder and several other charges in the 2020 killing of Antirrill Johnson. Police said Johnson's body was found completely charred on the front and sides in the backyard of a vacant home on June 28, 2020, in the 5900 block of Emma Avenue in the city's Walnut Park West neighborhood.

The charges come nearly three weeks after prosecutors dismissed the case against Moore's listed co-defendant, Brandon C. Taylor, 38, because they couldn't find a key witness, according to a dismissal memorandum.

Police said in Moore's charging documents that Moore was one of the witnesses to provide information against Taylor. Moore said he stood outside a home in the 5300 block of Queens Avenue, armed with a rifle, to prevent anyone from leaving while Taylor went inside and shot Johnson, according to charging documents.

After the killing, Moore said he helped dump the body on Emma Avenue and set it on fire.

In addition to murder, Moore is charged with armed criminal action, abandonment of a corpse and tampering with evidence. He was ordered held without bond.