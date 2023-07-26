BERKELEY — Authorities on Tuesday arrested and charged a man with murder in the shooting death of a 30-year-old man in a Berkeley parking lot.
Robert E. Ericks Jr., 41, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He was in custody Tuesday on a $1 million bail.
He's accused of shooting Patrick Durley on Tuesday shortly after 1 a.m. in the 8600 block of Frost Avenue. Durley was found shot dead in a parking lot.
The Major Case Squad, a team of regional investigators, is investigating the case.