SPANISH LAKE — A man was accused of murder Monday in a September 2022 killing of a 16-year-old boy in a drug deal that police say turned into a fatal robbery.

Zechariah West, 18, of unincorporated St. Louis County, is charged with second-degree murder, attempted robbery and armed criminal action in the Sept. 23, 2022 death of Tayvion Whitby, 16, of St. Louis.

Charging documents allege that West on the afternoon of the killing arranged to meet with the 16-year-old to buy marijuana in the 1200 block of Eldor Drive, just north of Spanish Lake.

Charging documents allege that when Tayvion arrived to the meet up in the passenger seat of a car, West pulled a gun on him and shot twice.

The car then sped off before it struck a utility pole about a mile away in the 12600 block of Spanish Pond Road. Whitby, who had a gunshot wound, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A woman in the car suffered minor injuries related to the traffic accident, police said at the time.

West's bond was set Monday at $500,000, cash only.