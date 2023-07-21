OVERLAND — Authorities on Friday charged a 26-year-old man with murder in the shooting death of a man in Overland.

Gavon Simmons, of St. Louis County, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He was in jail Friday on a $1 million bail.

He's accused of shooting and killing Gersain Rugerio-Rodriguez, 26, outside his home in the 9400 block of Baltimore Avenue in Overland about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Major Case Squad has assigned 17 detectives on the case, and Overland has five of its detectives working on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis Regional CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or Overland police at 314-428-1212.