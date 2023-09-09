ST. LOUIS — A 27-year-old man is accused of robbing and killing a man in St. Louis' Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

Dwayne Davis was charged Saturday in the death of tow truck driver Jesse Jones, 44, of Elsberry.

St. Louis police were called about 1 p.m. Thursday to the 5900 block of Hamilton Terrace to find Jones dead with a gunshot wound outside.

Davis was arrested the next day by Illinois State Police and was charged in St. Louis Saturday with first-degree murder, robbery and three weapons offenses in connection to the death.

Jones' widow told local news station KSDK that Jones owned tow company JJ's Towing.

Davis was denied bond in the case.