ST. LOUIS — Authorities on Monday charged a 20-year-old man who they say shot at officers early Sunday in the city's Bevo Mill neighborhood.

Derek Morado Gama is charged with first-degree assault on a special victim and armed criminal action. He remained in custody on Monday without bond.

Officers said they were driving across a parking lot just after midnight in the 4900 block of Christy Boulevard when they heard gunshots, according to a police report.

They turned a corner of a building and saw a tan pickup truck. The driver stuck a handgun with an extended magazine out of the driver side window and fired at the officers, according to the report.

The pickup then drove off, but it pulled over for officers a short distance later, where Gama was arrested without incident.

No one was injured in the shooting, police said.