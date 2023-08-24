ST. LOUIS — Authorities have charged a 25-year-old man in the shooting death of a teenager earlier this month at an apartment in the city's Midtown neighborhood.

Fredrick Rivers was charged this week with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. According to court docket entries, Rivers was not in police custody Friday.

Police said Rivers just after midnight on Aug. 10 was walking with a woman to her apartment at The Icon, an apartment complex on South Grand Boulevard that largely serves college students, when 19-year-old Michael Tyrone Scott Jr. "ran up on them," according to court documents. Scott was the woman's ex-boyfriend.

Investigators said Rivers then shot the man and left the complex, leaving the woman behind.

She helped police identify Rivers, police said.

Investigators later learned Rivers had sent a text to his supervisor at his work that he would not be returning, according to the court documents.

Scott lived in the 9800 block of Wendell Drive of Moline Acres.

The Icon's websites said students from SLU, Harris-Stowe University, Washington University in St. Louis and St. Louis Community College live in the complex.