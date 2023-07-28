ST. LOUIS — Authorities on Friday charged a 34-year-old man accused of grabbing a child who was riding his bike and sexually assaulting him in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood.

Osmani Haji Gul is charged with first-degree statutory sodomy and sexual misconduct involving a child. Police said he was also involved in a separate incident with a 12-year-old child July 16 at Francis Park. He's charged with first-degree attempted statutory sodomy and fourth-degree assault in that case.

He was in police custody Friday.

Investigators said Gul snatched the 6-year-old boy on Sunday and assaulted him inside a vacant home in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood.

On Wednesday, the department released photos of a man wearing an orange shirt, khaki pants and black shoes.

Officers followed up on hundreds of leads, police said, that ultimately led to Gul's arrest.