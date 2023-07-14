ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis jury on Friday convicted a 31-year-old man of one murder and acquitted him of more than a dozen other charges in the deaths of two people and non-fatal shootings of four others over a 10-day period in 2017.

Ollie Lynch faces an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole for first-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Jeramee Ramey. Prosecutors said during a five-day trial that Lynch rode in the back of a car to the 4400 block of Red Bud Avenue, where he opened fire on Ramey as he stood in the street.

"This was a hit — a planned and pre-determined hit," said prosecutor Marvin Teer.

But jurors did not buy prosecutors' arguments that Lynch, at the behest of his girlfriend, Makala Mayo, fatally shot 25-year-old Amber Green and 17-year-old Jalen Woods days later as they sat in a car with three others at a gas station in north St. Louis days. They acquitted him of 14 charges, including two counts of first-degree murder, in those killings.

Lynch's attorney, Yashwanth Manjunath, maintained throughout the five-day trial that his client was innocent of all the charges.

"Even though the case didn't go the way Ollie and I would've liked, we thank the jury for their service," he said. "We hope to continue fighting this case on appeal."

On May 25, 2017, Lynch called a man named Marvel Williams and asked him to pick him up at a home on Sacramento Avenue. He asked Williams to bring a gun, Williams said at trial.

Williams arrived at the home in his Chevrolet Impala. Lynch told Williams to follow Mayo, who was riding in another vehicle.

They arrived in the 4400 block of Red Bud Avenue, and Williams said he couldn't see anything through the darkness. In seconds, Lynch fired the gun multiple times from the back seat on the driver's side, killing Ramey.

In exchange for his testimony, Williams is set to plead guilty to second-degree murder in Ramey's death. Prosecutors agreed to recommend a 15-year prison term — a deal that Lynch's attorney argued gave Williams an incentive to lie.

"Marvel Williams, the real murderer, tried to save himself," Manjunath said.

Manjunath also argued that Williams had allowed his brother to sell the murder weapon in order to hide evidence that would have exonerated Lynch and offered witnesses who said the shots came from the driver's window, not the back seat.

But Teer said Lynch, not Williams, had a motive to kill Ramey: He wanted to "earn his stripes" in Mayo's crew.

After Ramey's death, Teer argued, Mayo convinced Lynch to show up at a Mobile gas station on Union Boulevard, where two masked men started spraying dozens of bullets at a car parked on the lot.

A woman who was in the car testified that she saw the shooter smiling and he had gold teeth, like Lynch.

But immediately after the shooting, that same woman told police that she couldn't identify the shooter. She said he was 6 feet tall and weighed roughly 200 pounds — much taller and heavier than Lynch.

Manjunath seized on the discrepancy as proof that the woman didn't actually know who shot up the car. He said surveillance video also exonerated Lynch because the shooter was wearing different clothing than his client that night.

Ultimately, jurors took roughly five hours to convict Lynch in Ramey's murder. Mayo had previously pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in his death in exchange for a nine-year sentence. Williams is set to plead guilty and be sentenced at a later date.

Prosecutors had initially sought the death penalty in Lynch's case, but that request was later withdrawn.