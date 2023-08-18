ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis jury on Thursday convicted a man of fatally shooting another person during a chaotic shootout outside of a candy store in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood.

DiAnthony Lake, 31, was convicted of voluntary manslaughter, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm in the death of 40-year-old Kevin Page on June 21, 2021.

Prosecutors said that around 7:30 p.m. that night, gunfire broke out between multiple groups of people in the 4000 block of Sullivan Avenue over a disagreement between Page and Lake's friend, Charlie Anderson, according to court testimony.

As multiple shots were fired, surveillance video from the scene showed Lake rushing toward Page in the melee. He testified at trial he was trying to help Anderson.

Lake and Page then wrestled over a gun. Lake himself was shot, and Page was hit multiple times. Page and Anderson both died at the scene, as did another man, O.J. Pernell, 44.

This week, prosecutors sought a first-degree murder conviction, arguing that Lake could have run away instead of starting a conflict with Page. Lake's attorney argued his client was defending himself and his friend.

Ultimately, jurors took several hours to convict Lake of the lesser offense. He is set to be sentenced at a later date.