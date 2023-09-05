ST. LOUIS — Police on Tuesday released the name of a man who died two days after police found him shot in the head in the city's Gravois Park neighborhood.

Officers found 23-year-old Anthony Kent in the 3500 block of California Avenue on a home's front porch on Aug. 26 just after 9:30 a.m., according to a police report.

He had been shot in the head and was taken to a hospital, where he died two days later.

Police said Kent lived in that same block of California Avenue.

Additional information was not immediately available.