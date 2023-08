ST. LOUIS — A 63-year-old man died after he was shot and then run over by a car Sunday night in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of Cora Avenue around 7:30 p.m., police said.

Police found him unconscious and not breathing, according to a police report. They called in homicide detectives.

The man had not been identified Monday afternoon.

Additional information was not immediately available.