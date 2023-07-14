ST. LOUIS — A man died early Friday after police used a Taser on him in the city's Gravois Park neighborhood.

Emergency medical services responded to a man in medical crisis in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue, and police said they were called because the man was being violent toward EMS workers.

Five officers arrived and found the man lying naked behind a home in a stairway leading to a basement.

Officers ordered the man to come toward them, and he tripped and fell when he tried to run away, police said. Two officers picked him up and tried to handcuff him, but he fell out of their grasp.

One officer, a 27-year-old woman who has been with the city police department for four years, took out her Taser and used it on the man's back. Other officers tried to handcuff him, but he continued to struggle.

The woman then applied a drive stun — direct contact to the skin with a Taser, instead of shooting barbs from the Taser — to the man's shoulder.

Officers handcuffed the man, but he became unresponsive. Another officer, a 32-year-old man who has been with the department for three years, performed CPR, but the man was pronounced dead at a hospital just before 2 a.m.

Police's Force Investigation Unit is investigating the incident.