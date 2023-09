BERKELEY — A 74-year-old man died early Tuesday when the car he was driving veered off Interstate 70 and struck a tree.

Gary Lapalme was driving east on I-70 around 4 a.m. when he drove off the left side of the road, police said. His Ford F250 drove through a ditch and struck a tree.

The crash happened just west of the northbound Interstate 170 ramp.

Lapalme was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

He lived in Jonesville, South Carolina, according to police.