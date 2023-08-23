ST. LOUIS — A man in custody died on Sunday at the downtown jail, according to police and an attorney representing his family.

Carlton Bernard, 32, died shortly after being “put in an ambulance en route to the hospital,” attorney Mark Pedroli said police told the family.

Bernard’s mother, Shantae Winston, said the family was seeking information about how Bernard died.

“Bernard was a young man,” she said. “No mother should have to endure the loss of their child in government custody. No one has provided any explanation which makes this all the more painful.”

Police confirmed the death, and said they were investigating, as was the medical examiner’s office.

A spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety, which the police department falls under, said Bernard was transferred to the hospital for a “medical emergency” on Sunday, and was pronounced deceased at a hospital.

Authorities did not release more information about Bernard’s death.

Court records show Bernard was jailed at the City Justice Center for a third-degree assault in March. He’s accused of snatching a woman’s AirPod out of her ear and “swinging his forearm into the victim’s face” court records show. He’d been jailed since June.

No other criminal charges were listed for him in Missouri court filings.

The chairman of the city’s new Detention Facilities Oversight Board, civil rights activist Rev. Darryl Gray, called Bernard’s death another example of the city’s lack of transparency, and blasted the city for failing to work with — or even inform — the oversight board.

“The information is not flowing both ways,” Gray said. “It doesn’t seem like the collaboration works, especially when it’s information we should receive, especially as it relates to the death of the detainee.”

The death came about two days before five inmates took a 70-year-old guard hostage for more than two hours.

A SWAT team removed the male guard who was seen outside the building on a stretcher just after 8 a.m. City officials later said he and two inmates suffered minor injuries.

Gray said the oversight board plans to meet on Monday to discuss both incidents.