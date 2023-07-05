ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A man died in a garage fire overnight in St. Charles County while other relatives escaped.

Authorities said they haven't determined what caused the blaze, though fireworks is a possibility.

The fire was reported about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Arlington Drive.

Crews with Central County Fire & Rescue found the garage engulfed in flames at the one-story home.

One man died at the scene. His name has not been released.

The state fire marshal's office is investigating.

