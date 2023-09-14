ST. CHARLES — A man died in a house fire Wednesday night in St. Charles.

The fire was spotted just before 7:40 p.m. Wednesday by an ambulance crew driving along Fifth Street on the way back to their station house.

They followed heavy smoke to the 400 block of North Benton Avenue, near Adams Street, and found the home on fire.

The medics in St. Charles are trained as firefighters and paramedics, so the medics went into the two-story home as firefighters, said Marc Doll, EMS bureau chief of the St. Charles Fire Department.

Firefighters found fire in the kitchen in the rear of the home and thought there might be someone trapped inside.

They found the unconscious man after a quick search on the first floor. He died at the scene, Doll said. The victim was a middle-aged man; Doll said he would release the man's name later Thursday.

The city fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.