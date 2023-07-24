ST. LOUIS — A man died in a three-vehicle crash early Monday in St. Louis, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 1:53 a.m. Monday at West Florissant Avenue and Riverview Boulevard. Police have not released the name of the man who died.

The unidentified victim was driving a 2009 Ford Focus south on Riverview Boulevard. His car was hit by a 2007 Dodge Charger that was heading west on West Florissant Avenue.

The Dodge then hit a 2015 GMC 1500 van that was heading east on West Florissant.

Police said the driver of the Ford died at the scene. The other two drivers were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not released.