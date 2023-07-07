ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Multiple officers were suspended after a man now facing several felonies passed through security checks with a loaded gun in his wheelchair at the St. Louis County Jail.

Anthony Tillman, 42, was charged on May 30 for bringing a gun into the jail, and his next court date is pending.

On Christmas Day, Tillman arrived at the St. Louis County Jail as a new inmate, after being arrested by Berkeley police on weapons charges. The procedure in place to catch weapons and other contraband consists of at least three security checks during the intake process, according to several current and former jail officers.

But Tillman was discovered in the jail’s infirmary on the third floor with a gun in the seat of his wheelchair and a “large amount” of marijuana, according to court records.

Clayton police confirmed the revolver-style gun was loaded.

County spokesman Doug Moore said five county corrections officers were suspended over the incident, but did not say for how long or what positions they hold.

Police say Tillman flashed a gun outside a woman’s residence Dec. 18, and threatened the woman, who also has an order of protection against him. At that time, he was on probation for unlawful possession of a weapon.

A week later, on Christmas Day, Hazelwood police stopped Tillman, and alerted Berkeley police that Tillman had a warrant out for his arrest. Berkeley police arrested Tillman, and brought him to the county jail. Berkeley Police Chief Art Jackson said one of his officers was disciplined over the security lapse.

”I applaud the County Justice Services infirmary staff who reported the contraband firearm hidden under this defendant’s wheelchair seat cushion,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in statement.

An officer at the jail, who did not want to use their name in fear of retaliation, told the Post-Dispatch security measures have been lacking at the jail, making it unsafe.

“Incidents like that make you feel less safe. You don’t know what’s around,” said the officer. “Everything is always reactive instead of proactive.”

”Even what some might think is small, like cellphones, are a huge security breach,” they said.