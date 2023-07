A man was killed Thursday night in a one-vehicle crash in Pike County, authorities said.

Police identified the victim as Nicholas A. Twilla, 38, of Louisiana, Missouri. The crash was shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday.

Twilla was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier north on Highway 79 when the car ran off the road and hit a tree north of Pike County Road 245.

Police didn't know if Twilla had been wearing a seat belt, the patrol said. He died at the scene.