VELDA CITY — A man was fatally shot Wednesday night on a parking lot in the north St. Louis County municipality of Velda City.

The unidentified man was discovered about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 7100 block of Lexington Avenue. He died at a hospital.

St. Louis County detectives are handling the investigation. Police have not said if they have any suspects.

Velda City is a city of about 1,400 residents, north of St. Charles Rock Road.