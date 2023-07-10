A man was struck and killed early Sunday after getting out of his car on Interstate 70 in St. Charles County, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as 34-year-old Daymon O. Wray, 34, of Sedalia, Missouri.

The crash was at 12:13 a.m. Sunday on westbound I-70, east of Lake Saint Louis.

The patrol said Wray was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse SUV west on the interstate when he slowed and then stopped in a traffic lane.

Another westbound driver, in a 2019 Dodge Challenger, slowed down and went to the left to avoid the SUV. The Challenger hit Wray and the front left of Wray's vehicle.

Wray died at the scene.

The 22-year-old Wentzville man driving the Challenger was not injured, police said.