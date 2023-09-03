ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was found shot to death Sunday afternoon in the Lucas Hunt Village apartment complex in unincorporated St. Louis County.

Police have a suspect in the case and say the suspect and the victim knew one another.

St. Louis County police were called to the 5300 block of Gladstone Place at 1:24 p.m. for a shooting. They found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man and a woman died in the same block in a suspected murder-suicide in April. Last November, another woman was also killed in the same block. In both cases, domestic problems are thought to be the cause of the shootings.

Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.