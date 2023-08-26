ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed just north of Laclede Park in south city's Dutchtown neighborhood.

Police were called at around 9:15 p.m. Friday to the 4000 block of Iowa, where they found a man in an alley, shot multiple times.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police said they had not identified the victim, but said he was about 30 years old.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or, for a potential reward, CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).