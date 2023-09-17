FERGUSON — A man was found fatally shot in an apartment complex here Saturday.

Ferguson police said officers responded to reports of shots being fired in the 1500 block of Norlakes Drive around 4:15 p.m. They found the man on the ground outside his apartment.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

An investigation is ongoing. Ferguson police are asking anyone with information on what happened to call the department at 314-522-3100.