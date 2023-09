ST. LOUIS — A man was found shot to death early Friday in St. Louis’ Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

The victim was found dead in the 3800 block of Kennerly Avenue shortly before 4 a.m. Friday.

A police commander told the Post-Dispatch that the man was 40 years old. The man's name was not released.

He had been shot in the head, police said.

St. Louis has had at least 107 homicides this year, with at least six in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.