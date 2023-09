A man was found shot to death Wednesday inside a vacant building in south St. Louis.

Levar Cummings, 29, was discovered about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of South Grand Boulevard. The scene is in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.

Cummings lived in the 5500 block of Tennessee Avenue.

Police went to the vacant building after medics called them. Officers found Cummings dead inside the building. He had been shot in the head, police said.