ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man found shot to death on a street in north St. Louis County on Thursday night likely knew his killer, police said.

Investigators have yet to release the name of the victim who was gunned down about 11:45 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Lanark Road, in the Glasgow Village area.

Police received several alerts from ShotSpotter gunshot-detection system and found the man in the street. He died at the scene. Police haven't said how old the man was, except that he was an adult.

According to a preliminary investigation, police said he was shot after an argument between people he knew. Police did not say if they have a suspect in mind or made any arrests.