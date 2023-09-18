ST. LOUIS — A Woodson Terrace man who opened fire outside of a funeral in 2020 and fatally shot a 20-year-old former college athlete was sentenced Friday to 22 years in prison.

Alan Williams, 41, was set to face trial this week on multiple charges, including first-degree murder, for killing Darius Houston in the parking lot of the Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in the 5500 block of Gilmore Avenue. Instead, Williams pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Houston's parents told the Post-Dispatch in 2021 that Williams had been outside the church drinking and pointing a gun at passersby on June 4, 2020, while mourners attended the funeral of Houston's family friend.

After the service, Williams approached Houston's brother and asked "Who are you?" Williams punched the brother, then pulled a gun, Houston's mother told the Post-Dispatch.

Houston then came to his brother's defense and punched Williams, who opened fire.

Houston died at a hospital. He was an athlete in Webster Groves and at St. Mary's High School, where he played football in basketball. When he graduated, he attended college in Florida to play football but returned home after an injury. He was studying to pursue a career in real estate.

Williams fled to Texas and was on the lam for several months until authorities found him and booked him into the St. Louis jail on May 13, 2021.