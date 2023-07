ST. LOUIS — A man was found shot and killed along a busy road early Wednesday in south St. Louis.

Wade Featherston, 37, was shot and killed just before 12:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Chippewa Street, near the intersection with Gravois Avenue in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.

A 36-year-old woman was also shot and injured, and she told police that a person on a motorcycle had driven by and shot at them, and she didn't know why.

Featherston was pronounced dead at the scene.