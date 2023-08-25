A pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver Thursday night in St. Louis County, police said.
The unidentified man was struck by a car near Halls Ferry Road and Sun Valley Drive. Police were called about 8:25 p.m. Thursday.
The victim was found dead in the street.
Police said the vehicle left after hitting the man. Police released no description of the vehicle.
