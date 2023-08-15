ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a double shooting Tuesday afternoon near St. Louis University.
Police responded around 2 p.m. to Lindell Boulevard and North Spring Avenue, near the edge of the city's Midtown neighborhood, for a report of a shooting. A man was pronounced dead at the scene, and another person, who police believe may have shot the man who died, was also taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound.
About a half-dozen evidence markers lay on the ground Tuesday afternoon, and investigators appeared focused on a Jaguar car in the middle of the taped-off crime scene.