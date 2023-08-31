JEFFERSON COUNTY — One man was killed and another was seriously injured Wednesday night after their motorcycles collided on Highway 30, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the man who died as John R. Morgan, 58, of St. Peters. Morgan was fatally injured about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 30, west of Delores Drive.

The patrol said Morgan was riding a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was heading east, behind a motorcycle operated by Lyle J. Skinner, 50, of Wentzville.

Skinner stopped for a changing electric signal, and Morgan's motorcycle hit the back of Skinner's motorcycle, police said.

Both men were thrown from their motorcycles. Skinner was wearing a helmet; Morgan was not, according to a patrol report.

Morgan died at Mercy Hospital South. Skinner was being treated there and listed in serious condition.