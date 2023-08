ST. LOUIS — A 22-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday in the city's Kingsway West neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 5100 block of Greer Avenue just before 2 p.m. and found a man in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He later died at a hospital, police said.

The man's shooting death marks at least the 97th homicide in the city this year.