St. Louis County police responded just after 11 p.m. and found a white Ford F-150 traveling south on Halls Ferry had struck a Lexus sedan that was traveling north on Halls Ferry and trying to turn left onto Lucas & Hunt.

One of the passengers of the sedan was killed. The driver of the Lexus and another passenger were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The driver of the pickup truck was also taken to a hospital with injuries that were also deemed not life-threatening, St. Louis County police said.