ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Sunday in north St. Louis.
St. Louis police said a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 5100 block of Greer Avenue in the Kingsway West neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. He was transferred to a hospital, where he died.
Police disclosed no other other details.
From staff reports
