A man was killed Friday morning in a rollover crash in north St. Louis County.

Curtis Saahir, 63, of St. Louis, died in the crash about 6 a.m. Friday on westbound Interstate 270, east of Highway 67.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said Saahir was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu west on I-270. The car traveled across all lanes and went off the right side of the road, traveled down an embankment and overturned, police said.

Saahir was not wearing a seat belt, and he was thrown from the vehicle, police said.