ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Thursday in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood of St. Louis.
The man, 52, was shot around 5 p.m. in the 1300 block of Shawmut Place. Police found him shot in the arm outside a home. He died at a hospital.
His name was not released.
Another victim, a 29-year-old man, was shot in the leg.
