ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot and two women were injured Saturday night in a shooting near Fairground Park in north St. Louis, police said.

Police found 32-year-old Jamal Harris just after 10 p.m. in an overgrown vacant lot near the intersection of Kossuth Avenue and Peck Street. He had been shot multiple times.

Nearby, authorities found a 48-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds to her wrist and hand and another, 45-year-old woman who had been shot in the calf. Both were taken to an area hospital.

Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.

Editor's note: This story was updated Sunday afternoon with more information and the victim's name.