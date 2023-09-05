UPDATED at 10:15 a.m. with latest homicide tally.

A man was killed and a teenager injured late Monday night in a double shooting in St. Louis.

The 28-year-old man died at the scene after being shot in the torso near Belt and Page avenues. His name wasn't released.

The shooting was reported about 11:45 p.m. Monday.

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the arm. Police said she was conscious and taken to a hospital. She was stable, police said.

Police have no suspects.

Page and Belt is on the border of the Hamilton Heights and the West End neighborhoods.

St. Louis police said Tuesday that the killing at Page and Belt brings to 110 the number of homicides so far this year. There were 138 homicides this time last year.