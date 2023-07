JENNINGS — A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a double shooting Tuesday in Jennings, police said.

They were shot about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Jendale Court.

St. Louis County police Officer Adrian Washington said a suspect barricaded himself in his home but was later taken into custody.

The man who was shot died at a hospital. His name was not released.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

