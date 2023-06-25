Michael D. Bradley, 55, of Arnold, was riding a 2001 Harley-Davidson FXST about 6 p.m. on Old Gravois Road in Byrnes Mill, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol report.

Investigators believe the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve in the road just north of State Route 30. The Harley went off the right side of the road and hit a guard rail, according to the patrol.