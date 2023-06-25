BYRNES MILL — A man was killed in Jefferson County Saturday evening when his Harley Davidson motorcycle hit a guard rail.
Michael D. Bradley, 55, of Arnold, was riding a 2001 Harley-Davidson FXST about 6 p.m. on Old Gravois Road in Byrnes Mill, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol report.
Investigators believe the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve in the road just north of State Route 30. The Harley went off the right side of the road and hit a guard rail, according to the patrol.
Bradley was pronounced dead at a hospital.