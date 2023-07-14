A man on a scooter was killed Thursday night after a two-vehicle crash in north St. Louis County, police said.

The scooter was hit by a car at about 10 p.m. Thursday in the 10200 block of Halls Ferry Road.

Sgt. Tracy Panus of the St. Louis County Police Department said detectives and accident-reconstruction investigators are handling the case.

The name of the man who died has not been released. Police did not say how old the victim was.

A Chevrolet Malibu hit the motorized scooter as both vehicles were heading south on Halls Ferry Road.

The scooter driver died at the scene.

The driver of the Malibu and a passenger weren't hurt, police said.