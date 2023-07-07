PINE LAWN — Police were searching Friday for a man charged in a road-rage killing this week in north St. Louis County.

The suspect, Elijah Boykins, is accused of firing shots at another motorist but inadvertently killing his own passenger.

Major Ron Martin of the North County Police Cooperative on Friday morning said Boykins was not in custody and was "on the run."

Boykins, 41, was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder, shooting from a motor vehicle resulting in death, first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of armed criminal action.

Boykins lives in the 6300 block of Stratford Avenue in Pine Lawn. His bail is set at $2 million cash.

A prosecutor's spokesman identified the dead man as Donell Martin. He was riding with Boykins as Boykins followed another driver a few blocks in Pine Lawn on Wednesday.

Boykins pulled alongside the driver and started firing shots at him, police said. Donnell Martin got out of Boykins' car and began firing shots at the other motorist too, police said.

As Boykins tried to shoot the other motorist, his gunfire hit Martin, killing him, police said. The other motorist was shot in the leg, and his car was hit several times. Police haven't said what condition the injured motorist is in.

Authorities have not released additional details about the man who died, including his name or hometown. Police haven't said what happened on the road to spark the confrontation.