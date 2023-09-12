ST. LOUIS — An Illinois man pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and was sentenced to probation Tuesday after his wife fell to her death from a parking garage near Busch Stadium in 2019.

Bradley S. Jenkins, of Taylorville, was initially charged with third-degree felony domestic assault after prosecutors said he argued with Allissa Lee Martin, 27, and she fell from the seventh floor of the Stadium East parking garage at 200 South Broadway, just east of Ballpark Village.

Court documents said a video taken on Martin's phone recorded Martin yelling at Jenkins to stop punching her in the face before she dropped the phone.

The initial case against Jenkins was dismissed in 2019 after a St. Louis grand jury declined to indict, but three years later, he was re-charged.

In June 2022, Martin's mother sued a Ballpark Village bar, the garage operator and Jenkins for wrongful death, arguing the bar overserved her son-in-law, the garage operator didn't adequately secure the facility and Jenkins himself. That case is ongoing.

On Tuesday in court, Jenkins pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge and promised to abide by the conditions of his probation.