ST. LOUIS COUNTY— A St. Louis County man pleaded guilty Monday to a deadly 2022 shooting outside a North County liquor store.

Devon Gibson, 29, of Berkeley, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, first-degree assault and multiple weapons offenses in the death of 21-year-old Cincere Ford, of St. Louis. Gibson was originally charged with first-degree murder in the case before reaching a plea deal with prosecutors Monday on the reduced charge.

Ford was killed the evening of Feb. 25, 2022 outside the Liquor Doctor store in the 8300 block of Airport Road, according to police.

Gibson admitted to pulling up alongside Ford's vehicle in a 2019 Nissan Altima before shooting both Ford and another man in the car, according to charging documents. The other man was critically injured, but survived and identified Gibson as the shooter to St. Louis County police detectives.

Gibson then fled in the Nissan, striking another car in the process.

Court documents say the incident was captured on surveillance video.

Gibson is set to be sentenced Tuesday.

"Gun violence traumatizes victims, their families, first responders, and the larger community whose sense of safety is undermined by these crimes," St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in a written statement on the plea Monday.